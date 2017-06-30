A's lose second-half opener in 12 innings

JULY 02: Kurt Suzuki #24 of the Atlanta Braves is congratulated by teammates after Suzuki hit a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the second inning at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on July 2, 2017 in Oakland, California. less OAKLAND, CA - JULY 02: Kurt Suzuki #24 of the Atlanta Braves is congratulated by teammates after Suzuki hit a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the second inning at Oakland Alameda ... more OAKLAND, CA - JULY 02: Ryon Healy #25 of the Oakland Athletics goes into a slide and just misses this foul ball off the bat of Matt adams in the top of the first inning inning at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on July 2, 2017 in Oakland, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.