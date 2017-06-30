A's beat White Sox 7-4 to move Melvin closer to milestone

Sonny Gray pitched six mostly sharp innings to beat Chicago for the second time in two weeks and the Oakland Athletics defeated the White Sox 7-4 on Wednesday. Jed Lowrie added three hits and two RBIs, Bruce Maxwell doubled in two runs and Jaycob Brugman homered to help the A's to their second straight home win following eight consecutive losses at the Coliseum.

