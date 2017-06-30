A's beat White Sox 7-4 to move Melvin closer to milestone
Sonny Gray pitched six mostly sharp innings to beat Chicago for the second time in two weeks and the Oakland Athletics defeated the White Sox 7-4 on Wednesday. Jed Lowrie added three hits and two RBIs, Bruce Maxwell doubled in two runs and Jaycob Brugman homered to help the A's to their second straight home win following eight consecutive losses at the Coliseum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Jun 23
|TruckPhartse
|4
|Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ...
|Jun 5
|To Pharts
|4
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC