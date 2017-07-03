Aa s notes: Chapman hopes to find a rhythm, Graveman a gets after ita in bullpen session

Third baseman Matt Chapman almost felt like he was making another Major League debut Monday as he prepared for the A's series opener against the Chicago White Sox at the Coliseum. Chapman, 24, was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Monday and will bat second behind Rajai Davis as the A's look to end a five-game losing streak overall and a seven-game skid at home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.