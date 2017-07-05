Aa s ace recapturing old form, registers another quality start in win vs. White Sox
Second baseman Jed Lowrie had three hits, including a two-RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning, as the A's ended their six-game homestand on a positive note Wednesday with a 7-4 win over the Chicago White Sox. Catcher Bruce Maxwell had a two-run double in the third inning and center fielder Jaycob Brugman hit a solo home run in the fourth for the A's, who took two of three from the White Sox.
