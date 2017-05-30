Yonder Alonso finds power stroke with Oakland Athletics, hopes to land in All-Star Game
Alonso had to overhaul his swing if he wanted to stay in the game. He talked to everyone from Carlos Beltran to Rougned Odor to Pujols to Adrian Beltre to Bryce Harper to Eric Hosmer, discussing their individual hitting approach and trying to design a swing that could work for him.
