Yankees' bullpen woes continue in loss to Athletics

15 hrs ago

Chasen Shreve and Jonathan Holder gave up a combined three runs in the seventh and eighth innings, and the Yankees dropped their season-high fourth game in a row, 7-6, to the A's on Friday night at Oakland Coliseum. They are 1-4 on their seven-game West Coast roadtrip.

Chicago, IL

