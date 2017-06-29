With the trade deadline a month away, who will Giants look to deal?
San Francisco Giants general manager Brian Sabean chats with Giants manager Bruce Bochy before the start of the Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants game on Friday, May 21, 2010 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. SAN FRANCISCO If catcher Buster Posey is the heart of the Giants, then shortstop Brandon Crawford is the rest of the team's circulatory system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Jun 23
|TruckPhartse
|4
|Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ...
|Jun 5
|To Pharts
|4
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC