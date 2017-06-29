With the trade deadline a month away, who will Giants look to deal?

San Francisco Giants general manager Brian Sabean chats with Giants manager Bruce Bochy before the start of the Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants game on Friday, May 21, 2010 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. SAN FRANCISCO If catcher Buster Posey is the heart of the Giants, then shortstop Brandon Crawford is the rest of the team's circulatory system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.