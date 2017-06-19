White Sox's Renteria, Anderson tossed from game against A's
White Sox manager Rick Renteria and shortstop Tim Anderson have been ejected from Friday night's game against the Oakland Athletics. The two were tossed by plate umpire Jim Wolf in the fifth inning.
