White Sox retire former star pitcher ...

White Sox retire former star pitcher Buehrle's No. 56 jersey

Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Mark Buehrle, left, is hugged by his family, wife Jamie, top, daughter Brooklyn, and son Braden after his No. 56 was retired during ceremonies before a baseball game between the White Sox and the Oakland Athletics Saturday, June 24, 2017, in Chicago.

Chicago, IL

