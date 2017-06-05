Watch the Oakland A's mascot troll th...

Watch the Oakland A's mascot troll the Toronto Blue Jays

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: BlogTO

Major League Baseball mascots are feeling pretty salty these days. Just days after Mr. Met got in trouble for flipping off fans, the Oakland Athletic's mascot Stomper was caught on camera making fun of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BlogTO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ... Jun 5 To Pharts 4
News Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's Jan '17 AroundPhartz 2
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart Update 2
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,797 • Total comments across all topics: 281,641,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC