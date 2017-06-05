Watch the Oakland A's mascot troll the Toronto Blue Jays
Major League Baseball mascots are feeling pretty salty these days. Just days after Mr. Met got in trouble for flipping off fans, the Oakland Athletic's mascot Stomper was caught on camera making fun of the Toronto Blue Jays.
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ...
|Jun 5
|To Pharts
|4
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
