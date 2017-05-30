Washington Nationals hit late homers to beat Oakland Athletics 11-10 and take series
What started off as a pitcher's duel ended with some exciting offense as the Washington Nationals beat the Oakland Athletics 11-10 to take two of three from the AL West basement dwellers. Tanner Roark and Sonny Gray were both dominant early on, but ran into trouble their third times through the lineup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Baseball.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC