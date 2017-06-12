Warriors first Bay Area team to clinc...

Warriors first Bay Area team to clinch title at home since 1974

13 hrs ago Read more: KNBR-AM San Francisco

It's been a golden decade for Bay Area sports fans, and the Golden State Warriors' championship-clinching victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night is a title the home fans won't soon forget. That's because the Warriors became the first Bay Area team to clinch their title at home since the Oakland A's defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Oakland Coliseum in 1974.

