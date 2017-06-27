Transition Year: Plan Z Finally Paying Off
You may not have noticed, but I have leaned towards being a tad bit critical of the A's front office these recent months. Fact is, though, much of what has transpired has been either beyond the A's control and/or not the execution of plans A, B, C, or D. And in that context, the A's may have done ok - especially if they have an 8-4 run in them to get them near .500 at the All-Star break and if they can leverage Sonny Gray, Jed Lowrie, maybe others, into more high quality young talent moving forward.
