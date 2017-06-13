There's nobody at home in Nashville w...

There's nobody at home in Nashville with A's calling up another starter

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

MIAMI Daniel Gossett won't be alone when he makes his Major League debut Wednesday, starting for the A's against the Miami Marlins. For one thing, a bunch of his pals from the Nashville Sounds are on hand Chad Pinder, Matt Olson, Jaycob Brugman and Zach Neal are all currently on the Oakland roster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ... Jun 5 To Pharts 4
News Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's Jan '17 AroundPhartz 2
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart Update 2
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,506 • Total comments across all topics: 281,736,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC