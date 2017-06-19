Springer hits 20th homer, Astros launch 3 to beat A's 4-1

George Springer hit his 20th home run, Jake Marisnick and Derek Fisher also went deep and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Monday night. Evan Gattis and Alex Bregman both doubled twice to help the Astros improve to a major league-best 24-8 on the road while winning their seventh straight at the Coliseum.

