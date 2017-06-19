Springer day to day with left hand contusion

Astros leadoff man George Springer exited Thursday's contest against the A's after being hit by a pitch on the left hand from Oakland right-hander Jesse Hahn during the game's first plate appearance. The pitch, just the fifth of the game, hit Springer, before he collapsed to the ground and received a visit from Astros manager A.J. Hinch, teammate Josh Reddick and the training staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.