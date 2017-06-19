Springer day to day with left hand co...

Springer day to day with left hand contusion

Astros leadoff man George Springer exited Thursday's contest against the A's after being hit by a pitch on the left hand from Oakland right-hander Jesse Hahn during the game's first plate appearance. The pitch, just the fifth of the game, hit Springer, before he collapsed to the ground and received a visit from Astros manager A.J. Hinch, teammate Josh Reddick and the training staff.

