Slater's first homer is longest by rookie in '17

Outfielder Austin Slater reached a personal milestone by hitting his first Major League home run against the Brewers on Thursday, but he also out-powered Aaron Judge and the rest of MLB's rookie class. Slater's solo shot to center field off Brewers starter Paolo Espino traveled a Statcast-projected 461 feet, with a 111-mph exit velocity, making it the longest by any Giants hitter and longest by any rookie in baseball this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Giants.