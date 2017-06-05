Slater's first homer is longest by ro...

Slater's first homer is longest by rookie in '17

8 hrs ago Read more: San Francisco Giants

Outfielder Austin Slater reached a personal milestone by hitting his first Major League home run against the Brewers on Thursday, but he also out-powered Aaron Judge and the rest of MLB's rookie class. Slater's solo shot to center field off Brewers starter Paolo Espino traveled a Statcast-projected 461 feet, with a 111-mph exit velocity, making it the longest by any Giants hitter and longest by any rookie in baseball this season.

