Slater's first homer is longest by rookie in '17
Outfielder Austin Slater reached a personal milestone by hitting his first Major League home run against the Brewers on Thursday, but he also out-powered Aaron Judge and the rest of MLB's rookie class. Slater's solo shot to center field off Brewers starter Paolo Espino traveled a Statcast-projected 461 feet, with a 111-mph exit velocity, making it the longest by any Giants hitter and longest by any rookie in baseball this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Giants.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ...
|Jun 5
|To Pharts
|4
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC