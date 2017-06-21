Semien's injury rehabilitation is lik...

Semien's injury rehabilitation is likely to take some time

5 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

A's shortstop Marcus Semin hasn't played since mid-April, but he's ready for an injury rehab assignment. OAKLAND A's shortstop Marcus Semien will head out to join Class-A Stockton Friday to begin an injury rehabilitation assignment that could have him back on the field before the All-Star break.

