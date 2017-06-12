Semien takes BP, nears rehab assignment

Semien takes BP, nears rehab assignment

11 hrs ago

A's shortstop Marcus Semien took batting practice Friday afternoon for the first time since undergoing right wrist surgery and is nearing a rehab assignment. Semien, who underwent the procedure on April 18, could begin a Minor League rehab stint as soon as next week, A's manager Bob Melvin said.

Chicago, IL

