Ross set for first start in hometown Oakland
Nationals right-hander Joe Ross, who grew up and went to high school in Oakland, will get to pitch at the Coliseum for the first time in his Major League career as Washington seeks a fifth straight win when it faces the A's on Saturday afternoon. Ross grew about about 10 minutes away and attended many A's games throughout his childhood.
