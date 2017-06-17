Power and pitching keys for A's in an...

Power and pitching keys for A's in another win over Yankees

8 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

OAKLAND The A's haven't back down from their most potentially grueling homestand of the season, posting a 5-2 win behind Jesse Hahn and Ryan Healy Saturday to take the first three games of their four-game set with the Yankees. Hahn pitched five innings and stumbled only in the second inning in improving to 3-1 at home this season.

