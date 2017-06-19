Plouffe starts to fit in with new team
The Rays did not acquire Trevor Plouffe from Oakland because they lacked power. When Plouffe hit his first home run with Tampa Bay on Wednesday, it tied the team with Houston for the Major League lead in long balls.
