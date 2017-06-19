Ploufee added to 25-man roster Monday
Two days after acquiring Trevor Plouffe from the Athletics in exchange for cash considerations, the Rays have added the veteran infielder to their 25-man roster, the club announced Monday. Plouffe, 31, batted .214 with seven home runs and 14 RBIs in 58 games playing mostly third base for Oakland this season.
