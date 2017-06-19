Ploufee added to 25-man roster Monday

Ploufee added to 25-man roster Monday

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Devil Rays

Two days after acquiring Trevor Plouffe from the Athletics in exchange for cash considerations, the Rays have added the veteran infielder to their 25-man roster, the club announced Monday. Plouffe, 31, batted .214 with seven home runs and 14 RBIs in 58 games playing mostly third base for Oakland this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ... Jun 5 To Pharts 4
News Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's Jan '17 AroundPhartz 2
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart Update 2
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,130 • Total comments across all topics: 281,888,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC