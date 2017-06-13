Parker's Nick Allen drafted by Oakland

Nick Allen, the slick-fielding shortstop from Francis Parker High, finally heard his name called in the Major League Baseball Draft , going early on the second day in the third round to the Oakland A's. The 5-foot-9, 155-pound Allen batted .297 this season with two homers, 10 doubles, 16 RBIs and 23 stolen bases.

