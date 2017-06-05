Olson seeing results from offensive t...

Olson seeing results from offensive tweaks

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Oakland Athletics

For A's slugging prospect Matt Olson , a slight tinker with his hands has made the difference between back-to-back 17 home run seasons from 2015-16 and his 14 homers in just 47 games for Triple-A Nashville this year. Olson had been tucking his hands behind his body, forcing him to over-rotate his upper body to get to the ball.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oakland Athletics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ... Mon To Pharts 4
News Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's Jan '17 AroundPhartz 2
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart Update 2
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,305 • Total comments across all topics: 281,569,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC