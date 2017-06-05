Olson seeing results from offensive tweaks

For A's slugging prospect Matt Olson , a slight tinker with his hands has made the difference between back-to-back 17 home run seasons from 2015-16 and his 14 homers in just 47 games for Triple-A Nashville this year. Olson had been tucking his hands behind his body, forcing him to over-rotate his upper body to get to the ball.

