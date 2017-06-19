Olson, Brugman, Barreto hit 1st HRs, A's rout White Sox 10-2

Matt Olson hit his first two major league home runs, Jaycob Brugman and Franklin Barreto also launched their first career shots and the Oakland Athletics routed the Chicago White Sox 10-2 on Saturday. Olson, Brugman and Barreto became the second trio of teammates to hit their first home runs in the same game, the Elias Sports Bureau said.

