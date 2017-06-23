Oakland Athletics: Swept by the first...

Oakland Athletics: Swept by the first placed Astros

After sweeping the New York Yankees over the weekend and riding a four game winning streak, the Oakland Athletics were feeling pretty good heading into a home series against the division leaders , the Houston Astros. You expect the A's, who were 4.5 games back from the second wild card in the AL, to put fourth a strong showing against a team who was missing two all star worthy pitchers, Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers Jr from their rotation.

Chicago, IL

