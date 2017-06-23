Oakland Athletics: Swept by the first placed Astros
After sweeping the New York Yankees over the weekend and riding a four game winning streak, the Oakland Athletics were feeling pretty good heading into a home series against the division leaders , the Houston Astros. You expect the A's, who were 4.5 games back from the second wild card in the AL, to put fourth a strong showing against a team who was missing two all star worthy pitchers, Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers Jr from their rotation.
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|16 hr
|TruckPhartse
|4
|Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ...
|Jun 5
|To Pharts
|4
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
