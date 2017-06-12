Oakland A's trade Trevor Plouffe to Rays
The Oakland A's traded 3B Trevor Plouffe to the Tampa Bay Rays, the team announced Saturday morning. Plouffe had been designated for assignment on Friday to make room for rookie Matt Chapman.
