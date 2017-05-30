Oakland A's prospect watch: James Harris back in action for High-A Stockton
Outfielder James Harris spent the first six weeks of the season on the disabled list, but he returned to action last week for High-A Stockton. There's good news and bad news in that statement - good that he's back, but unfortunate that he's still stuck at the same level as last year with the Ports.
