Oakland A's option Mark Canha to Triple-A

7 hrs ago

The Oakland A's optioned Mark Canha to Triple-A Nashville on Friday, the team announced. The outfielder was sent down to make room for the official promotion of prospect Jaycob Brugman, whose callup was already expected .

Chicago, IL

