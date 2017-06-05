Oakland A's Minority Owners Purchase Downtown Oakland SRO After...
The Sutter Hotel, one of Oakland's dwindling number of single-room occupancy hotels, was sold today to an investor group that includes two minority owners of the Oakland Athletics. These new investors are known for operating boutique hotels and student dorms in high-end markets - not affordable housing - and it's unclear what they intend to do with the 102-room low-income housing property.
