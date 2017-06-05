Oakland A's expected to call up pitcher Daniel Gossett
The Oakland A's will call up pitcher Daniel Gossett to start in Miami next week, reports Susan Slusser of the S.F. Chronicle . The A's visit the Marlins on Tuesday and Wednesday, so the right-hander is expected make his debut in one of those games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ...
|Jun 5
|To Pharts
|4
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC