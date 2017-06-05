Oakland A's activate Sean Doolittle, ...

Oakland A's activate Sean Doolittle, place Andrew Triggs on DL

11 hrs ago Read more: Athletics Nation

The Oakland A's shuffled their disabled list on Saturday, the team announced. Lefty reliever Sean Doolittle was activated, and righty starter Andrew Triggs was placed on the 10-day DL with a strained left hip.

