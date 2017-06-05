Oakland A's activate Sean Doolittle, place Andrew Triggs on DL
The Oakland A's shuffled their disabled list on Saturday, the team announced. Lefty reliever Sean Doolittle was activated, and righty starter Andrew Triggs was placed on the 10-day DL with a strained left hip.
