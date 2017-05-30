Nationals hold on for 11-10 win over Athletics

Ryan Zimmerman hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Washington Nationals held off the Oakland Athletics 11-10 on Sunday. Matt Wieters and Michael Taylor added back-to-back homers off Frankie Montas during Washington's five-run ninth, helping the NL East leaders improve to 5-1 on their nine-game West Coast trip.

