Naperville nonprofit shares lung cancer truth: It happens to nonsmokers, too
The Chicago White Sox game against the Oakland Athletics on June 25 will be the fifth annual Nonsmoking-Related Lung Cancer Awareness Day to raise money for the Janice Lamb McArdle Cancer Research Foundation. Bev [email protected] McArdle of Naperville lost his wife, Janice, to nonsmoking lung cancer and now his planning his fifth annual White Sox game fundraiser for an organization he started in her honor to fund research, the Janice Lamb McArdle Cancer Research Foundation But what didn't cause the disease that took her life in 2008 has been at the forefront of her family's minds ever since: smoking.
