Naperville nonprofit shares lung canc...

Naperville nonprofit shares lung cancer truth: It happens to nonsmokers, too

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

The Chicago White Sox game against the Oakland Athletics on June 25 will be the fifth annual Nonsmoking-Related Lung Cancer Awareness Day to raise money for the Janice Lamb McArdle Cancer Research Foundation. Bev [email protected] McArdle of Naperville lost his wife, Janice, to nonsmoking lung cancer and now his planning his fifth annual White Sox game fundraiser for an organization he started in her honor to fund research, the Janice Lamb McArdle Cancer Research Foundation But what didn't cause the disease that took her life in 2008 has been at the forefront of her family's minds ever since: smoking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ... Jun 5 To Pharts 4
News Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's Jan '17 AroundPhartz 2
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart Update 2
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,086 • Total comments across all topics: 281,685,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC