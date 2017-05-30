Murphy, Goodwin power 20-hit attack, Nationals top A's 13-3
Oakland Athletics' Andrew Triggs, right, walks back to the mound after giving up a home run to Washington Nationals' Daniel Murphy, left, in the third inning of a baseball game Friday, June 2, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Oakland Athletics' Matt Joyce, right, is congratulated by third base coach Chip Hale after hitting a two-run home run off Washington Nationals' Stephen Strasburg in the third inning of a baseball game Friday, June 2, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC