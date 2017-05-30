Murphy, Goodwin power 20-hit attack, ...

Murphy, Goodwin power 20-hit attack, Nationals top A's 13-3

Daniel Murphy and Brian Goodwin each had four hits, including a home run, and Stephen Strasburg pitched seven strong innings as the Washington Nationals defeated the Oakland Athletics 13-3 on Friday night. Murphy was 4 for 5 with two RBIs including his 10th home run.

