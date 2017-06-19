MSU standout Gridley signs with Oakla...

MSU standout Gridley signs with Oakland A's

6 hrs ago

Junior shortstop Ryan Gridley was second to Brent Rooker in batting average and doubles for the Mississippi State baseball team this past season. He announced Wednesday on Twitter he signed with Major League Baseball's Oakland A's.

