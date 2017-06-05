MLB Mock Draft 2017: Future All-Star CF Royce Lewis
John Sickels and SB Nation's site Minor League Ball hosted their annual Mock Draft on Saturday, June 3rd. Guessatomo, Orodawg, and I represented the Oakland A's, and we attempted to select a group of players that would be realistic targets for the A's without doing anything stupid like taking Pavin Smith 6th overall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ...
|Jun 5
|To Pharts
|4
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC