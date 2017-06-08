MLB investigating another ex-A's play...

MLB investigating another ex-A's player for domestic abuse

For the second time in as many days, MLB announced it will investigate an accusation of domestic violence against a player. In the latest incident, the league told ESPN on Thursday it will look into a case involving Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, a former Oakland A's prospect who was noticeably absent during the team's 6-5 loss to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

