Carlos Correa homered, Mike Fiers struck out five over six innings to win his fourth straight decision, and the majors-best Houston Astros won for the ninth straight time in Oakland, beating the Athletics 5-1 Mike Fiers wins 4th straight decision as Astros beat A's 5-1 Carlos Correa homered, Mike Fiers struck out five over six innings to win his fourth straight decision, and the majors-best Houston Astros won for the ninth straight time in Oakland, beating the Athletics 5-1 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sSQo09 Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea works against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. OAKLAND, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.