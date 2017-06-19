Mike Fiers wins 4th straight decision...

Mike Fiers wins 4th straight decision as Astros beat A's 5-1

12 hrs ago

Carlos Correa homered, Mike Fiers struck out five over six innings to win his fourth straight decision, and the majors-best Houston Astros won for the ninth straight time in Oakland, beating the Athletics 5-1 on Wednesday night. Evan Gattis hit a two-run single in the sixth to break a scoreless tie and back Fiers .

Chicago, IL

