Melvin says June return for A's slugger will be 'tough'

Marcus Semien wants to be back in the A's lineup in time for his promotional action figure night on June 18, but manager Bob Melvin is pumping the brakes on his shortstop's ambitious timetable. Semien, who's been sidelined since April 15 with a fractured right wrist, took another step in his rehabilitation Monday, swinging off a tee with a fungo bat for the first time since he suffered the injury.

