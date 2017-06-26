Marcus Semien and the Surfeit of Shortstops
I sat down with the intent of writing about who Oakland's everyday shortstop is going to be. It's a simple enough question - with Marcus Semien rehabbing and due to return to the major league squad within the next couple of weeks, who will field shortstop between Semien, Barreto, Pinder, and Rosales? Unfortunately I forgot the advice of the wise Carl Sagan: If you wish to make an infield from scratch, you must first invent the universe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Jun 23
|TruckPhartse
|4
|Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ...
|Jun 5
|To Pharts
|4
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC