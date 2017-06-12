LSU's Jared Poche taken in the 9th round by Oakland in 2017 MLB Draft
LSU lefthanded pitcher Jared Poche was picked by the Oakland Athletics in the ninth round of the Major League Baseball Draft Tuesday, the 261st player taken overall. Poche joins LSU teammate Greg Deichmann in the A's organization.
