Longo helps Rays take Game 1 in extras
Evan Longoria 's RBI single in the bottom of the 10th gave the Rays a 6-5 win over the A's in the first game of a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at Tropicana Field -- the Major Leagues' first scheduled doubleheader since the A's hosted the Angels on July 16, 2011. Peter Bourjos singled off Liam Hendriks to start the 10th and moved to second on a wild pitch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Devil Rays.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ...
|Jun 5
|To Pharts
|4
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC