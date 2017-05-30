Joyce hits leadoff as A's tinker with order
The A's remain in pursuit of offensive production from the leadoff spot, and the ongoing hunt has led to experiments with several different players, the latest being Matt Joyce . A's manager Bob Melvin has tried out six players at the top of the batting order, chief among them Rajai Davis .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oakland Athletics.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC