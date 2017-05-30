Joyce hits leadoff as A's tinker with...

Joyce hits leadoff as A's tinker with order

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Oakland Athletics

The A's remain in pursuit of offensive production from the leadoff spot, and the ongoing hunt has led to experiments with several different players, the latest being Matt Joyce . A's manager Bob Melvin has tried out six players at the top of the batting order, chief among them Rajai Davis .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oakland Athletics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's Jan '17 AroundPhartz 2
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart Update 2
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News Cubs to call up top infielder prospect for seco... (Apr '15) Apr '15 EARL SCOTT 1
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,766 • Total comments across all topics: 281,503,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC