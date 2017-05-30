Joe Ross struggles again: Will he remain in the Nationals' rotation?
Joe Ross's first start back from Triple-A was exactly what the Washington Nationals needed and wanted from the 24-year-old right-hander, who was sent down to the Nationals' top minor league affiliate early last month to work on his mechanics, arm slot, maintaining velocity, etc. "You just got to go back to concentration, confidence, and relaxation, because a relaxed pitcher doesn't fight himself."
