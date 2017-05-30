Joe Ross struggles again: Will he rem...

Joe Ross struggles again: Will he remain in the Nationals' rotation?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Federal Baseball

Joe Ross's first start back from Triple-A was exactly what the Washington Nationals needed and wanted from the 24-year-old right-hander, who was sent down to the Nationals' top minor league affiliate early last month to work on his mechanics, arm slot, maintaining velocity, etc. "You just got to go back to concentration, confidence, and relaxation, because a relaxed pitcher doesn't fight himself."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Athletics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ... 1 hr BothPhart 2
News Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's Jan '17 AroundPhartz 2
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart Update 2
News Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 4
News Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
See all Oakland Athletics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,387 • Total comments across all topics: 281,537,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC