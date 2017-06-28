Jharel Cotton's next start pushed back by A's
Thursday's scheduled starter, right-hander Jharel Cotton, who is dealing with a blister on his right thumb, has been pushed back in the A's rotation. Right-hander Daniel Gossett will start on Thursday in the series finale against the Astros.
