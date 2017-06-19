Huge economic benefit projected for O...

Huge economic benefit projected for Oakland from new Aa s stadium

Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

OAKLAND >> A new A's stadium, no matter whether it's built downtown or next to the existing Coliseum, would be a big boon for Oakland, bringing thousands of construction jobs and money to a town that is losing both the Raiders and Warriors. That was the conclusion of an economic analysis released Tuesday by the Bay Area Council Economic Institute, which said the building of a team-financed stadium would bring an estimated $3.05 billion in benefits over 10 years and create about 2,000 construction jobs.

