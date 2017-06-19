Huge economic benefit projected for Oakland from new Aa s stadium
OAKLAND >> A new A's stadium, no matter whether it's built downtown or next to the existing Coliseum, would be a big boon for Oakland, bringing thousands of construction jobs and money to a town that is losing both the Raiders and Warriors. That was the conclusion of an economic analysis released Tuesday by the Bay Area Council Economic Institute, which said the building of a team-financed stadium would bring an estimated $3.05 billion in benefits over 10 years and create about 2,000 construction jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Oakland Athletics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryce Harper returns, and says being out was - ...
|Jun 5
|To Pharts
|4
|Around the Horn: Second thoughts for A's
|Jan '17
|AroundPhartz
|2
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Trades Hurt Oakland Athletics' Team Chemistry (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart Update
|2
|Oakland in 'frustrating time' as losses mount (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Fan reaction mixed over Beane's latest moves (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|4
|Oakland A's at Seattle Mariners: Series preview (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Athletics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC